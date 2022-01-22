Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,302,599 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,302,599 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

