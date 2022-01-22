Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,160 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.63.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

