Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

