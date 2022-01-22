Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLN. Barclays set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 22.20 price target on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

