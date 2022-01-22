Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.73).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CKN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.99) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($56.38) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON CKN traded down GBX 45 ($0.61) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,665 ($50.01). 15,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,841. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,420 ($33.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,225 ($57.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,779.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,669.15.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

