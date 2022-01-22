CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 15.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 5.06. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

