ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.24

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.24 and traded as high as $24.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 74,486 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

