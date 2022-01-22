Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells $22,896.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 10,800 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $22,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

