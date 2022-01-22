Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Clipper Realty reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CLPR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 59,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,263. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.