CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

CO2 Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CST)

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

