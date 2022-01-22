Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.95 Million Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $276,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.90 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

