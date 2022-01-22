Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.01 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.