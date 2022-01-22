Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Shares of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $2.17. Communications Systems shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 39,593 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Communications Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 200.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the third quarter worth about $318,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

