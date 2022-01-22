Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

CYH stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

