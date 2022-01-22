Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,149 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises about 4.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $75,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 1,205,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

