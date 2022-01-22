Comparing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53% Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25%

35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ashford Hospitality Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Acadia Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 277.29%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.43%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford Hospitality Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.57 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.21 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 6.98 -$8.76 million $0.11 183.38

Acadia Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.