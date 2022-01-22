CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($80.11) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.79 ($92.94).

COP stock opened at €59.25 ($67.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 51.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.57 and its 200-day moving average is €71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €85.35 ($96.99).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

