Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $1,467,239.92 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

