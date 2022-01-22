Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $1,467,239.92 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
