Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 3,106 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6,338.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

