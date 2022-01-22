Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.42 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

