Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $8.78 Million in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,780,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 15.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after buying an additional 365,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $317,846,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 9.8% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Zendesk by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,504,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,147,000 after buying an additional 80,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,596 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,870 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, decreased their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.63. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

