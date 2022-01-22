Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,203 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $494.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $380.64 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

