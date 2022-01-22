ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $78.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after purchasing an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

