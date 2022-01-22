Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -803.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

