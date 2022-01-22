CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.55% of CoreSite Realty worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 246.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.23.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $821,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

