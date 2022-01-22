Cormark Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.46. The company has a market cap of C$696.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.