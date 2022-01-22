Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.