Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $481.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.45 and a 200-day moving average of $482.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

