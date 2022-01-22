Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) & Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Head to Head Comparison

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -32.38% -46.62% -18.09% Avid Technology 8.42% -30.68% 14.96%

This table compares Coursera and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $293.51 million 9.27 -$66.82 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.63 $11.06 million $0.73 39.84

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Coursera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coursera and Avid Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 0 0 16 0 3.00 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coursera currently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 153.92%. Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Given Coursera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Coursera on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education. Coursera, Inc. was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Mountain View, California.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

