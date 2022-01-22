Creative Planning Acquires 9,558 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNN shares. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

