Creative Planning Buys 59 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Workday by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.19, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.60 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

