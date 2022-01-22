Creative Planning Cuts Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT opened at $61.91 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $69.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09.

