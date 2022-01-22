Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 27.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.70, for a total transaction of $137,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,781 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,407 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.14 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

