Creative Planning Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Creative Planning cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,852.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

