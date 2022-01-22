Creative Planning Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of EWL stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.