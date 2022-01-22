Creative Planning Purchases 7,060 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 385,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after purchasing an additional 184,646 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

