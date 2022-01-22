Creative Planning Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.22. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,730.19, a PEG ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.