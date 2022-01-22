Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 134,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,713. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

