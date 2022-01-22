Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.18) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a €15.00 ($17.05) target price (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of CRARY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.42. 134,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,713. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.89.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.