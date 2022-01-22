Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 240 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.27) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.52).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 199.24 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 192.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.02. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £33.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

