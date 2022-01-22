Credit Suisse Group Downgrades McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

