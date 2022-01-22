Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 112,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,344 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,163,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 281,705 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

