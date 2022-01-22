Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.43.

CPG stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

