Critical Analysis: Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) vs. Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Sampo Oyj N/A 15.52% 3.37%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 2 3 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Sampo Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.50 $1.56 billion N/A N/A Sampo Oyj $11.15 billion 2.43 $42.26 million $0.78 31.21

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj.

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

