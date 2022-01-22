Critical Survey: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) vs. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 18.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, meaning that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Summary

RocketLab beats Stable Road Acquisition on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

