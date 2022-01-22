Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.44 million.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $664.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 83,903 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

