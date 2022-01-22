Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $182.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.04.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

