CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 199.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 250.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

