CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,377,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,506,229. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

