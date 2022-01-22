CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.98.

CSX stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

