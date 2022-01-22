CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 156.36%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

